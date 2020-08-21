Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.32. 2,965,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

