Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

