Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $337.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

