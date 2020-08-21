Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 210,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 4.66. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

