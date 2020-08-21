Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 3.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 3,350,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

