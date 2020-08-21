Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 4.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 6,082,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,294,117. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

