Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,622. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.