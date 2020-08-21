Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microvision were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microvision by 47.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,172,515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 141.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microvision alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Microvision to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Microvision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

MVIS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,709. Microvision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microvision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.