Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Down 9.1%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 185,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 460,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.87.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

