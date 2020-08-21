Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0321 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.01745085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00150685 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.