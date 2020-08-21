MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,565. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

