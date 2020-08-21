Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.82. 17,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,535. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.