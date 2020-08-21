Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.49 or 0.05455180 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.