National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 643.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 742,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,858. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.