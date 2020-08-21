Navistar International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 311% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Navistar International by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 326,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,587. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

