Nebula AI Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $802,975.24 and $810.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.49 or 0.05455180 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,933,202,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.