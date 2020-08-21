Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.44 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00004835 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and $8.82 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.05453648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,183,236 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, Gate.io, Allcoin, Binance, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

