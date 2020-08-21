NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.11. 907,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,106. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

