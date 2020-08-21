Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 163.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,745. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $109.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

