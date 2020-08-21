Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Nike by 3.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 63.6% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 336.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Nike by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,738. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $109.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

