North Growth Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 2.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,356. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

