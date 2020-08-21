Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,187 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $218.53. 1,074,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $218.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

