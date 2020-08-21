Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,041 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.89 during trading on Friday. 215,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

