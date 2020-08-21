Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 46,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $73.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

