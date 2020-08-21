Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,064.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 2,216,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,746. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

