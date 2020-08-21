Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. 261,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,750. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

