Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 1,967 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 262,734 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,368,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 778,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 724,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,359. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

