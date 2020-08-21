Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 86,954 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 76.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,954 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,452,000 after acquiring an additional 784,779 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,742,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,852,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 367.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,349,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 1,846,455 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,115,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,561. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

