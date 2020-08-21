Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,052 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 394,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 902,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.