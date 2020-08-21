Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.39 during trading hours on Friday. 365,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,550. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

