Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $15.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.60. 139,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.