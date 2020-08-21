Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 93,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the period.

HDV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

