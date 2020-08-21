Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,846 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,206. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

