Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.19. The company had a trading volume of 455,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $234.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

