Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $709,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,506.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,380.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

