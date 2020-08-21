Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $712,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 2.07% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $289,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

