Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Community Bank System worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 177,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,499. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

