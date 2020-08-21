Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $5.86 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

