Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 326,621 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,621 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,424.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,081,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,202,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,500,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,372,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.