Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,613 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.87. 887,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.43 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

