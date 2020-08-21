Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 809 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.33. 544,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,600. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

