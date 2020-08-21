Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of BATS:PREF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,406 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

