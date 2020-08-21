Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,822,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,080,000 after acquiring an additional 850,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

