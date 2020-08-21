Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 896,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.