NPCoin (NPC) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. NPCoin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $13,713.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000452 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

