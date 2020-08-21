Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE NVG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,112. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter worth $7,892,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 309,952 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter valued at about $6,198,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 45.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 896,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 279,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

