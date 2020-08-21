Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NEV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

