NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,735.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

