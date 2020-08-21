Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. 5,065,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,785. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

