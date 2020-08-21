Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 579 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

